Kell House hosting summer camps this July

The Kell House Museum is hosting summer camps this July.

Three different sessions will invite children to explore history, art, and architecture.

The day camps will teach kids about exploring their heritage while having fun.

Hands-on activities will be presented during each half-day session.

A list of each camp can be found below:

Art Mess Camp

July 25th through 27th

9 a.m. to Noon

Ages 5 to 7 – WCHS Members $35/Non-members $45

Make a mess and explore early 20th-century art! Please note, your kiddos WILL get

messy!

Architecture Camp

July 31st through August 4th

8:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.

Ages 8 to 14 – WCHS Members $50/Non-members $60

Come explore the architecture of Wichita Falls and build your own awesome structures

at the Kell House this summer!

American Girl 1909 Camp

8:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.

Ages 7 to 12 – WCHS Members $50/Non-members $60

Learn about life in 1909 with your best friend this summer at the Kell House!

Attendees are encouraged to bring their American Girl or another doll.

Camp materials are included in the registration cost. To sign up click here.

