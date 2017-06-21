Stephanie Urbina Jones preforming at Sounds of Speedway

Stephanie Urbina Jones will be performing for the fourth Sounds of Speedway concert of the season in Wichita Falls.

The San Antonio native is passionate about bringing the Hispanic and Latin heritage to the Country and Americana music worlds through her bicultural music.

The event will take place on Thursday, July 13, at The Forum.

Tickets are $20.00 in advance and $25.00 at the door.

The event is BYOB of beer and wine only. Gypsy Kit will be serving up tacos as well.

