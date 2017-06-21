Animal Service Center dispatch line down for work on city's main - KAUZ-TV: Newschannel 6 Now | Wichita Falls, TX

Animal Service Center dispatch line down for work on city's main router until 7:00 p.m.

WICHITA FALLS, TX (KAUZ) -

From 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m today city phone lines for the Wichita Falls Animal Services Center will be down. 

The city's main router is being replaced and will interrupt phone lines that include the animal services dispatch phone. 

If citizens have an animal related emergency and need to reach an on-call Animal Control Officer will need to call (940) 733-1212.

Phone lines are expected to be back online and operational by 7:00 p.m.

