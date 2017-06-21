Participate in the World's Largest Swimming Lesson Tomorrow - KAUZ-TV: Newschannel 6 Now | Wichita Falls, TX

Participate in the World's Largest Swimming Lesson Tomorrow

By Samantha Forester, Digital Reporter
Connect
WICHITA FALLS, TX (KAUZ) -

Thursday, tens of thousands of children and adults at aquatic facilities around the world will unite for the eighth annual World's Largest Swimming Lesson. 

The WLSL takes place over a 24-hour period at 600 locations in more than 20 countries including Castaway Cove Waterpark in Wichita Falls. 

The day also serves as a reminder that swimming lessons save lives. In the U.S. drowning remains the leading cause of unintended injury-related death for children ages one to four years old. 

Research shows participation in formal swimming lessons can reduce the risk of drowning by 88-percent in children ages one to four.

Registration begins at 9:30 a.m. and the lesson will begin at 10:00 a.m. at Castaway Cove Waterpark. 

For more information head to WLSL.org.

Copyright 2017 KAUZ All Rights Reserved
 

Powered by Frankly