Participate in the World's Largest Swimming Lesson Tomorrow

Thursday, tens of thousands of children and adults at aquatic facilities around the world will unite for the eighth annual World's Largest Swimming Lesson.

The WLSL takes place over a 24-hour period at 600 locations in more than 20 countries including Castaway Cove Waterpark in Wichita Falls.

The day also serves as a reminder that swimming lessons save lives. In the U.S. drowning remains the leading cause of unintended injury-related death for children ages one to four years old.

Research shows participation in formal swimming lessons can reduce the risk of drowning by 88-percent in children ages one to four.

Registration begins at 9:30 a.m. and the lesson will begin at 10:00 a.m. at Castaway Cove Waterpark.

For more information head to WLSL.org.

