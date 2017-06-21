EXCLUSIVE: Jailhouse interview with Domanic Thrasher murder suspect

A Wichita County murder suspect, who is in jail awaiting trial, spoke exclusively to Newschannel 6 on Wednesday.

Justin Love's trial was expected to begin on Monday but is now on hold until he has an attorney.

Love stands accused in the 2015 murder of Domanic Thrasher, 21, on Yuma Trail and Gunnison Drive.

Love is the second of three defendants in the case to go to trial. Prosecutors argued in November 2016 that Blayne Brooks was the trigger man in Thrasher's death.

Brooks was convicted and sentenced to 60 years in prison. Love told our crews he is ready to go to court to tell his side of the story.

"I'm ready to get to trial and prove my innocence in this case. I've been looking forward to that day for a while," Love said.

Love admitted he was there the day Domanic Thrasher was killed in what police said was a drug deal.

During Blayne Brooks' trial, Love's co-defendant Whitney O'Brien testified that Love told Brooks to shoot as Thrasher ran away with drugs.

It was a testimony that Love said is not true.

"(That is) absolutely false. Absolutely false. During her first couple of interviews with the detectives the Assistant District Attorney, John Gillespie, was actually present at those interviews with her attorney. I believe Miss O'Brien said those things to paint herself in the best light," Love said.

During the interview, Love told our crews he was not a party to the murder.

"I will say I was there. The only thing I can say is that I did not instruct anyone to kill anybody. I did not know that Blayne was armed. It was more of everything just went crazy... It just all happened so fast," Love said.

Love's attorney, Mark Barber, has been kicked off the case by Judge Bob Brotherton after turning over evidence to Love's wife.

Barber is going to file an appeal. Love said he is not interested in getting a public defender because he does not plan to take a plea deal.

Love said he does believe Barber will be reinstated. Regardless of who his attorney is Love plans to take the stand.

"I will be testifying in my trial. The truth will come out. The truth needs to come out. There's been a lot of things going on that is not true and I'm ready for that day. I'm ready to get on the stand and tell the truth," Love said.

A change of venue motion is also hanging in the balance for Love which could move the trial out of Wichita County.

