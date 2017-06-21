Safety tips for Hotter'N Hell riders

You want to be visible to all drivers

The Hotter'N Hell Hundred is one of the oldest and largest cycling events in the nation with over 13,000 riders from across the world.

We are less than 100 days from the cycling event and more bikes can been seen on the road and trails training.

While riders start training safety is always at the top of the list.

There are many ways these riders can stay safe, but it is not just their job, drivers should also be aware of cyclist especially at night.

Ryan Raeke has been riding since he was a child and is the manager of Endurance House in Wichita Falls. He said the best thing rides can do to protect themselves is to make sure they are seen.

“You want to be visible whether it's clothing or lights,” said Raeke.

Riding in groups or letting someone know where you are training are also important.

Flashers and helmets can also save a riders life especially when riding at night. Police can ticket cyclist without flashers when riding after dusk.

Charlie Zamastil is the director of cycling at MSU and has been working the Hotter’n Hell for six years.

While riders continue to train through August, he recommends drivers take the time to slow down and be aware before passing.

“Everyone just needs to learn to be respectful and I think we can all get along,” said Zamastil.

Registration is still open for The Hotter'N Hell Hundred through August 20th and is $40.00.

