Falls should be running by Hotter’n Hell

WICHITA FALLS, TX (KAUZ) -

Construction continues on a new bridge at the falls.

Last month construction crews demolished the old wooden bridge that had been at the falls for 30 years.

Earlier in June the new bridge was installed and cost roughly $100,000.

Since May, the iconic Wichita Falls were shutoff during construction, which is expected to wrap up in late August.

The new bridge is nearly three times wider than the old bridge and is made of steel and concrete, making it more modern and safer.

“It is much more handicap accessible and easier for emergency vehicles to cross the bridge as well as maintenance vehicles,” said project manager Rick Branum.

As constructions continues the falls still remain shut down.

Wichita Falls Mayor Stephen Santellana believes the bridge will be better for riders and tourists especially during this year’s Hotter'n Hell Hundred.

“It will be good to see those falls running and people see what our namesake is,” said Santellana.

The $369,000 project continues moving forward with the addition of fresh concrete and landscaping -- Branum hopes to see the falls back up and running in time for the HHH.

“We might have to clean up to some landscaping things, but we should be back online in open by that time,” said Branum.

The contract for the project ends in September but the goal is to have everything finished by late August if possible.

The trail is stilled closed during constructions.

We will continue to keep you updated as the project finishes up and when the falls are turned back on.

