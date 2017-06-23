Jim Bowie Days brings business downtown

Nearly 1,000 people come to Bowie during the event.

The Jim Bowie Days continue in this weekend with a full day of events and many local businesses are taking advantage of visitors passing through the town.

Nearly 1,000 people come to the small Texas town to celebrate the roots of cowboy and rancher life.

Friday the town will host a rodeo kicking off at 7:30 p.m. and is $8.00 to attend.

Afterward a local restaurant owner Ben Robbins will be hosting an outdoor concert, open to the public.

The concert will take place outside his restaurant ‘The Brick’ and will offer late night food and drinks.

Children will also have the chance to have some fun at the arcade located next door and is full of new and retro arcade games.

Jim Bowie Days continues tomorrow with a parade, the full list of events is listed below.

Saturday, June 24th Jim Bowie Days

Indian Artifact Show – 9 AM

Jim Bowie Days Parade – 10 AM

Quilt Show – 10 AM

Hamburger Feed – 11 AM

Kiddie Pet Parade – 12 PM

Free Swim – 1 PM

Terrapin Race – 1 PM

From Jump – 1:30 PM

Rodeo – 7:30 PM (Dance will be held afterwards)

