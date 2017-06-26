Downtown Wichita Falls continuing growth

Crosswalk plans could make the town more pedestrian friendly

New projects are in the works for downtown Wichita Falls, something the new Downtown Development Steering Committee is pushing for.

Both projects are headed by current Wichita Falls business owners, Tucker Resources and 8th Street Coffee House.

The projects involve re-purposing historical buildings in downtown Wichita Falls, something the steering committee, led by Mayor Stephen Santellana, spoke about this afternoon.

Downtown revitalization has been part of his plan from the beginning. Recently those plans include creating several districts and making the town more pedestrian friendly.

Some of the members of the committee are current business owners and raised the concern of historical buildings fading away.

Jen Amador and her sister D'Ann have been running 8th Street Coffee House for nearly five years and are now looking to venture next door and they expand to 8th Street Coffee House and Market.

They expansion project will feature a grocery store, bakery and stage for live music.

“We have a lot of passion down here we love downtown,” said D’Ann.

Another project is located just a block over at the Magnolia building, the future home of Tucker Resources.

The building was once home to the post office in the early 1900's and Magnolia service station in the 1930’s.

Vickie Milam has been part of the project the past three years and says it's all about keeping the history alive.

“Downtown is the heart and soul of every community and that's really what kind of defines your own community,” said Milam.

Both projects are still in the early stages, but are expected to open sometime this fall near September or October.

The Wichita Falls Downtown Development Steering Committee meets the first Monday of every month to talk about the future plans of downtown.

Those meetings are held in the council chambers, open to the public and start at 3:30 p.m.

