Wichita Falls woman arrested after man is hit by SUV

A woman is behind bars after Wichita Falls Police Department said she hit her husband with an SUV.

Officers were called out to the 100 block of Martin Luther King Boulevard around 9:00 p.m. in reference to a disturbance.

When police arrived on scene they found a 51-year-old man lying unconscious in the parking lot of the Dollar Saver and Sheila Ann Gentry, 45, standing near her SUV.

During the investigation, officers found out the two were married. Police said the two had gotten into an argument across the street at the car wash when the 51-year-old man walked across the street to get away from the situation.

That is when police said Gentry drove across multiple lanes of traffic, a median, and a curb before hitting the man with the SUV. Witnesses said the man flew five feet after being struck by the vehicle.

He was taken to the hospital with a head injury. The last condition given to WFPD said he was in stable condition.

Gentry was arrested on the scene and charged with Aggravated Assault Family Violence. As of Thursday afternoon, she was still in the Wichita County Jail with no bond set.

