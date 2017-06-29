Kiowa Casino 9th Annual Hometown Heroes - KAUZ-TV: Newschannel 6 Now | Wichita Falls, TX

Kiowa Casino 9th Annual Hometown Heroes

WICHITA COUNTY, TX (KAUZ) -

Thursday night, Kiowa Casino hosted its’ 9th Annual Hometown Heroes Promotion by presenting over $19, 000 to first responders and nonprofits.

In all, 16 local agencies were presented checks.

Many of which struggle to provide services with budgets that get tighter and tighter every year, so the money generated for hometown heroes by Kiowa players goes along way.

“We are very proud of this program especially with decreased funding, state funding year after year. This is just something little that can help these organizations out,” said Callie Singh.

The Wichita Falls Fire Department was one of the organizations who received a check.

Fire Chief Jon Reese said they use their check to help buy toys for Operation Santa Claus in December.

“We are very grateful for it they do much like the other organizations that they help,” said Jon Reese.

The campaign started in March and just wrapped up this month.

Over the last nine years, $180,000 has been donated to hometown hero organizations across Texoma.

