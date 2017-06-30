Nokona Ballgloves moving to Old Nocona Boot Factory - KAUZ-TV: Newschannel 6 Now | Wichita Falls, TX

Nokona Ballgloves moving to Old Nocona Boot Factory

In 1925, Nocona Boots was founded by Enid Justin. In 1925, Nocona Boots was founded by Enid Justin.
NOCONA, TX (KAUZ) -

Nokona American Ballgloves will soon be moving production to a new location later this year, but don't worry they are still staying in Nocona.

The only American made ball glove factory will soon be moving into one of the most iconic buildings in Nocona, the Nocona Boot Company Factory.

In 1925, Nocona Boots was founded by Enid Justin. The company was known as one of the best made western boots, but in 1999 Nocona plant was shut down.

Today, the 100,000 square foot factory is owned by Leigha Morgan and her husband Craig, who has been spending nearly a year renovating the iconic factory.

“We are very excited and we are very grateful to have this opportunity,” said Morgan.

Since 1934, Nokona has also made their mark in the town as the last American made ball glove factory.

Vice President Rob Storey said he is excited about the next chapter and preserving history.

“The fact that we have been able to re-purpose this and keep it here and somebody didn't have to tear down eventually, it's huge,” said Storey.

But for Leigha it is not just about preserving history, it is about bringing history back to life.

Nokona hopes to be moved into the factory sometime this fall.

The old Nocona Boot Company Factory is also home to a local food bank who feed over 800 people each week, a concert venue and will soon be the home of Nocona's first brewery later this summer.

Copyright 2017 KAUZ All Rights Reserved

  • News HeadlinesNewsMore>>

  • Treasury: Mnuchin requested plane for secure communications

    Treasury: Mnuchin requested plane for secure communications

    Thursday, September 14 2017 10:48 AM EDT2017-09-14 14:48:09 GMT
    Thursday, September 14 2017 4:30 PM EDT2017-09-14 20:30:11 GMT

    Treasury: Mnuchin requested government plane for honeymoon because of need for secure communications.

    Treasury: Mnuchin requested government plane for honeymoon because of need for secure communications.

  • Barrel Racing is back at the Texas Oklahoma Fair

    Barrel Racing is back at the Texas Oklahoma Fair

    Thursday, September 14 2017 4:25 PM EDT2017-09-14 20:25:42 GMT

    Across the river from the carnival rides at the Texas Oklahoma Fair you will find all the livestock events at the J.S Bridwell Ag Center.   The 4D Jackpot presented by the Texas Oklahoma Barrel Race Association took place on Wednesday night. 

    Across the river from the carnival rides at the Texas Oklahoma Fair you will find all the livestock events at the J.S Bridwell Ag Center.   The 4D Jackpot presented by the Texas Oklahoma Barrel Race Association took place on Wednesday night. 

  • Ventriloquist Jeff Dunham coming to Wichita Falls

    Ventriloquist Jeff Dunham coming to Wichita Falls

    Thursday, September 14 2017 4:21 PM EDT2017-09-14 20:21:15 GMT
    (Source: Wichita Falls MPEC Facebook)(Source: Wichita Falls MPEC Facebook)

    American ventriloquist Jeff Dunham is bringing his Passively Aggressive tour to Wichita Falls. 

    American ventriloquist Jeff Dunham is bringing his Passively Aggressive tour to Wichita Falls. 

    •   
Powered by Frankly