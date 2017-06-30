Nokona Ballgloves moving to Old Nocona Boot Factory

Nokona American Ballgloves will soon be moving production to a new location later this year, but don't worry they are still staying in Nocona.

The only American made ball glove factory will soon be moving into one of the most iconic buildings in Nocona, the Nocona Boot Company Factory.

In 1925, Nocona Boots was founded by Enid Justin. The company was known as one of the best made western boots, but in 1999 Nocona plant was shut down.

Today, the 100,000 square foot factory is owned by Leigha Morgan and her husband Craig, who has been spending nearly a year renovating the iconic factory.

“We are very excited and we are very grateful to have this opportunity,” said Morgan.

Since 1934, Nokona has also made their mark in the town as the last American made ball glove factory.

Vice President Rob Storey said he is excited about the next chapter and preserving history.

“The fact that we have been able to re-purpose this and keep it here and somebody didn't have to tear down eventually, it's huge,” said Storey.

But for Leigha it is not just about preserving history, it is about bringing history back to life.

Nokona hopes to be moved into the factory sometime this fall.

The old Nocona Boot Company Factory is also home to a local food bank who feed over 800 people each week, a concert venue and will soon be the home of Nocona's first brewery later this summer.

Copyright 2017 KAUZ All Rights Reserved