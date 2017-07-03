Thornberry explains higher defense budget

The U.S. House of Armed Services Committee approved a plan for a $631.5 billion bill, by a vote of 60-1.

The new budget seems like nothing compared to Congressman Mac Thornberry's original request of $705 billion.

He said, this money will be used to rebuild the U.S. Armed Forces, something President Trump spoke about during his campaign.

Thornberry, Chairman of the Committee, believes this is the first step in the right direction to do just that.

“This year’s bill begins to rebuild and repair our military through higher funding through more training, through more support, for the men and women who serve,” said Thornberry.

This year’s budget is about a 10% increase in defense spending compared to last year.

Thornberry thinks the higher budget is needed to fix the military.

“To replacing some of the older equipment that takes so much more money to keep going, but will also be used for people,” he said.

The larger budget is also expected to help military training facilities such as Sheppard Air Force Base.

The Air Force in general have been fighting a pilot shortage for over a year and has been a large concern of Thornberry's.

The Air Force, according to Thornberry, is nearly 1500 pilot short and 3500 maintainer short.

He said, “All of those things affect us at Sheppard as we try to correct those problems.”

The committee felt they needed at least $640 billion, but compromise with $631.5 billion.

Which Thornberry believes is still enough to repair problems with in the military.

Copyright 2017 KAUZ All Rights Reserved