Hundreds celebrate “Stop and Pop” at Planet Fireworks

Hundreds made their way out the 5th Annual “Stop and Pop” hosted by Planet Fireworks.

All weekend long buys have been loading up with fireworks, but it can be difficult to figure out where and what you can fire off.

The event was free to the public and hosted families from 6pm – midnight.

Cori Tarter said, “We offer a safe place for families to come bring their friends, fireworks and just enjoy the 4th of July.”

Planet Fireworks roped of two full acers of land and were sanctioned by Clay Country law enforcement.

Donations to the Clay County Sherriff’s Office and Jolly Volunteer Department were made at the end of the night.

The Boy Scouts will be coming out tomorrow to bag up the trash.

Planet Fireworks would like to thank everyone who came out and volunteered their time.

