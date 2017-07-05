Three arrested in WF after DWI wreck - KAUZ-TV: Newschannel 6 Now | Wichita Falls, TX

Three arrested in WF after DWI wreck

The crash happened around 7:00pm The crash happened around 7:00pm
WICHITA FALLS, TX -

A crash on Kingsbury Drive in Wichita Falls lead to three arrests Wednesday evening.

Wichita Falls Police said a man was mowing his yard when he saw an SUV collide with his truck parked on the street.

That man then followed the suspect through a neighborhood in the 2000 block of Wenonah Avenue.

That's where police caught up with the suspect who was arrested on a DWI charge.

Two passengers were also arrested on public intoxication charges.

Copyright 2017 KAUZ News All Rights Reserved

