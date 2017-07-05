Veterans feel honored by Vietnam Memorial

DAR was able to raise $170,000 for the project

Those raising money for the Lake Wichita Vietnam War Memorial Sculpture Project have reached their goal of $170,000.

The fundraising project began back in July of 2016 by the Major Francis Grice Chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution.

The idea to build this memorial to honor all veterans was brought up to the Lake Wichita Revitalization Committee, who then presented it to the Wichita Falls City Council.

"The Major Francis Grice Chapter, NSDAR is proud to be able to honor the men and women that served in the Vietnam Era through the commissioning of this monument. Chapter members would like to thank the community for joining with us to ensure the monument is built and placed at the new All Veterans Memorial Plaza at Lake Wichita," said Kimberly Florsheim, Chapter Regent.

For Vietnam veteran Joel Jimenez, he could not be more honored.

“They were going to do and look at that we've done it, they helped us out, they helped the Vietnam veterans and all veterans,” said Jimenez.

The bronze Vietnam sculpture, "For Those We Shall Never Forget", will be the centerpiece of the plaza and will stand at 11 feet 3 inches tall.

The next step is to actually build the sculpture. This process will take between 7 months to a year.

Garland Weeks, A Wichita Falls High School graduate who served in Vietnam, was chosen to be the sculptor.

Weeks created the sculpture, "Vision of the Future" for the Kemp Center of the Arts which is permanently on display.

The Major Francis Grice Chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution is now selling commemorative bricks for the project. Bricks can be purchased on www.lakewichitabricks.org.

Copyright 2017 KAUZ All Rights Reserved