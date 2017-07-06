Governor Abbott calls for statewide demonstration to support law enforcement

Texas Governor Greg Abbott has issued a statewide call to stand with law enforcement in the lone star state to mark the one-year anniversary of the attack in Dallas Police.

Governor Abbott is asking all Texas law enforcement officers to turn on their red and blue lights for one minute on Friday, July 7, at 10:00 a.m.

"Even though these are officers from a different department there's still that connection, there is that brother in blue connection," said WF Police Sergeant, Harold McClure.

Gov. Abbott also wants to honor all of peace officers across Texas.

Gov. Abbott will also be attending and speaking at the funeral of San Antonio Police Officer Miguel Moreno, who was shot and killed last week.

"Respect for our law enforcement officials must be restored in this nation," Governor Abbott said in a statement. "It is our officers who stand between us and all that threatens, and we must stand behind them by sending a clear message that attacks on our men and women in blue will not be tolerated. I ask that all Texans come together to show our appreciation for those who keep us safe."

In Austin, patrol cars will line the north drive of the Capitol to join in unity in turning on their red and blue lights.

