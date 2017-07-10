Update: City of Petrolia issues boil notice

Residents should boil their water for the next 48 hours

The city of Petrolia remains under a boil order tonight following a loss of pressure in the water distribution system.

Officials with the Texas Commission on Environmental Quality issued the notice for the city of Petrolia Monday morning.

Residents there are being asked to boil their water for the next 48 hours due to a loss of pressure in the water distribution system

Petrolia Mayor, Buddy Alexander said, water samples have been sent to the labs for testing, which is expected to take at least 24 hours.

Several residents say the concerns about the water have been going on much longer.

“You take a shower and five minutes later I'm like itching to death,” said Melody Bowers.

Petrolia Grocery said they keep stocked up on water and ice all throughout the year mainly because no one in town drinks the water.

Until the notice is lifted Mayor Alexander said it is very important to take this notice seriously and boil and water you may drink, use to brush your teeth, as well as cook and wash your hands.

“We are mandated to a 24 to 48 hours depending on how long it takes for samples to get back in the lab to tell us that our water is quality again,” said Mayor Alexander.

The Texas Commission on Environmental Quality said children, seniors, and people with weakened immune systems are particularly vulnerable to harmful bacteria.

