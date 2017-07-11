Four Wichita Falls children left alone in hot car

On an 80 degree day the inside of a car can reach 109 degrees

Four small children left in a hot car in Wichita Falls lands one man in jail.

Wichita Falls Police said it happened yesterday in the Wal-Mart parking lot on Greenbriar

On average, 37 children die each year from heat-related deaths after being trapped inside a vehicle.

The four children involved in yesterday incident were all under the age of 6-year-old.

Although the car was unlocked and running, no cool air was blowing.

Wichita Falls Police Officer Jeff Hughes said as a parent and guardian it is your job to care for these children.

“If you have children and your custody or control or your responsibility make sure that you're making the right decisions for them,” said Hughes.

Rainbo Guereca is a mother of four and says she would never leave her children alone in the car -- and is devastated each time a child dies inside a hot car.

“I have four children I could never imagine losing one,” she said.

Scott Myers is an M.D. at ER Now and has worked in Wichita Falls for 18 years. His biggest concern is that many don’t understand just how hot these cars can get.

“At 100° the internal temperature of the car can reach 172°,” said Myers.

Texas does have Good Samaritan laws and it's legal to break in to a car to save a child, but you could face civil action.

WFPD advises if you ever see a child or even a pet inside a hot car, call 9-1-1.

Monday’s investigation revealed 23-year-old Kentea Luckey was responsible for the children, and he had left them alone for nearly 20 minutes while he was inside the store.

Luckey was arrested on four counts of Abandoning or Endangering a Child and transported to jail.

He was also found to have four arrest warrants.

