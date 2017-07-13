Historical building collapses in Vernon - KAUZ-TV: Newschannel 6 Now | Wichita Falls, TX

Historical building collapses in Vernon

VERNON, TX (KAUZ) -

Demolition crews in Vernon removed the remains of what was once a piece of the town’s history.

Sue Ann Streit, the building owner said the front corner of the building gave out when construction crews were trying to remove the roof.

She bought the building that dates back to 1930, with dreams to restore a piece of history.

Those dreams quickly came crashing down.

“It breaks my heart,” said Streit.

Vernon is currently working to revitalize its downtown, which sometimes mean demolishing historical buildings that are no longer salvageable.

City Manager, Marty Mangum said, “It is something that weighs on you, we would much rather have them redone the demolish them.”

After the buildings are taken down pocket parks are being put in their place. Just recently one was planted right next to the police station.

Mangum’s goal is to clean up the city to make it attractive for businesses to come.

Though Streit’s structure was forced to be torn down, she has not lost hope.

“We will rebuild and something good will come out of it,” she said.

Sue Ann has been speaking with many people in the community about what they would like to see built and most would like to see more places to eat.

We will continue to keep you posted on her progress right here on Newschannel6.

