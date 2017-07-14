Petrolia remains under boil water notice

The city of Petrolia still remains under a boil water notice.

The notice was first put out on Monday, which was expected to last a maximum of 48 hours.

Public Works Director, Robert Tweed said the city sent six water samples to be tested on Monday, but one of those samples came back positive with bacteria.

The city flushed the system out and sent more samples to be tested.

Once they get those results back and no bacteria is found the boil notice will be lifted

Until then residents are being advised to boil water for brushing your teeth, washing your hands or dishes and cooking.

Mark Figueroa, owner of Wholly Frijole said they have been extra careful this week in regards to washing dishes.

“We're dealing with the public and it's very important that I follow that order when I do use the water,” said Figueroa.

Wholly Frijole has remained open throughout the week and uses store bough water and ice to serve to customers.

Children, seniors and people with a weakened immune system are particularly at risk when it comes to harmful bacteria.

So you are reminded to boil any water used for drinking or cooking for at least two minutes.

