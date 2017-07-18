City finds no issues with WFPD Explorers

Several Police Departments have already stopped driving Ford Explorers

New information on a story affecting police officers across the country.

Several Police Departments have already stopped driving their Ford Explorers after a rise in carbon monoxide related accidents.

Wichita Falls Director of Transportation, John Burrus is responsible for the purchase of new city vehicles.

He assured that when it comes to the inspections of these police units they leave no stone unturned.

“I have a lot of faith in my staff to make sure that this is going to be taken seriously, as well as monitored as we go forward,” said Burrus.

Austin PD pulled 37 of their police interceptor out of service back in March, following issues with carbon monoxide poisoning.

Burrus said the news was concerning but found no issues in Wichita Falls.

Recent reports indicated units with rear air conditioning were somehow allowing the fumes to get inside the police units.

Twelve units used by Wichita Falls PD did have rear air conditioning, but not issues have been reported.

“It's something we need to keep an eye out for the rest of the fleet,” said Burrus.

Several Police Departments have started adding carbon monoxide detectors to their units.

Buress said that decision will be up the Wichita Falls PD, but has no issue taking the extra steps to ensure the officers safety.

Copyright 2017 KAUZ News All Rights Reserved