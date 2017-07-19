Semitrailer catches fire near Jolly - KAUZ-TV: Newschannel 6 Now | Wichita Falls, TX

Semitrailer catches fire near Jolly

CLAY COUNTY, TX (KAUZ) -

Just before 7:00 PM Wednesday evening a cloud of black smoke could be seen miles away.

DPS Troopers said it sparked on Highway 287 near the Jolly Travel Center.

The driver of the truck tried to put it out before crews arrived.

