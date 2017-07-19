Bowie residents attempting to recall city council members

The petitions currently has 75 signatures and needs 381 total before any action can be taken against the Bowie City Council.

After months of frustration residents in Bowie are attempting to recall nearly every member of the Bowie City Council, including new Mayor Scott Davis.

Residents said the irritation started about two months ago when the city started proposing to raise water and sewer rates.

Tami Buckmaster is one of those residents and has voiced her opposition for months.

She said many believe utility rates in Bowie are already too high and is now heading a petition to recall the council.

Frustration between the council and resident has been building for a while, even going back to former Mayor Larry Slack.

Buckmaster is a local accountant and has questioned the council numerous times about the rate increases.

“Our only option at this point is to recall those council members and the mayor and elect people are willing to listen to what we have to say,” said Buckmaster.

Bowie City Manager Ricky Tow tells us he had not heard about the petition and had no comment on the actions being taken.

We also attempted to speak with Mayor Scott Davis, but he is currently out of the state.

The city is trying to make up a major budget deficit of nearly $700,000.

During a council meeting last month, council member Chuck Malone told residents he feels that there is no other options.

“I don't know what else we can do except raise rates to try and get things fixed up, we have a lot of worn out stuff here,” said Malone.

The petitions currently has 75 signatures and needs 381 total before any action can be taken against the Bowie City Council.

This petition would not remove council member Gaylynn Buress who was just recently appointed.

A prayer walk has been setup for Friday, July 21st in hopes that the tension between the city’s government and the citizens will be resolved peacefully.

The walk with start at 7 PM at the corner of Lindsey Street and Tarrant Street.

