Rider High School senior receives perfect score on ACT - KAUZ-TV: Newschannel 6 Now | Wichita Falls, TX

Rider High School senior receives perfect score on ACT

By Samantha Forester, Digital Reporter
Connect
WICHITA FALLS, TX (KAUZ) -

A high school senior in Wichita Falls has is celebrating a grand achievement.

Caleigh Studer of Rider High School earned a perfect score of 36 on the ACT test she took in June.

Less than one-tenth of one-percent of students who take the ACT earn a top score. 

In 2016, only 2,235 out of nearly 2.1 million graduates who took the ACT earned a score of 36.

Caleigh's mother Jessica Studer said this is such a monumental achievement in part because Caleigh was not going to take the test at all.

Jessica said Caleigh was pleased with her SAT score and did not really see a need to take the ACT. 

However, Caleigh reconsidered at her mother's request to take it at least once just to see how she would do.

