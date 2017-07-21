10-year-old attempting 100 miles at Hotter’N Hell - KAUZ-TV: Newschannel 6 Now | Wichita Falls, TX

10-year-old attempting 100 miles at Hotter’N Hell

10-year-old Melanie Montgomery is going for the full 100 miles 10-year-old Melanie Montgomery is going for the full 100 miles
WICHITA FALLS, TX (KAUZ) -

We are less than five weeks away from the Hotter’N Hell Hundred and riders of all ages are gearing for one of the most challenging races in the country.

10-year-old Melanie Montgomery is one of those riders up for the challenge of riding the full 100 miles.

Just last year, at the age of 9-years-old Montgomery road 75 miles, peddling alongside her father Robert.

“I've done a very long distance I feel like I could be more long distances,” said Melanie.

Melanie first road in the Hotter’N Hell Hundred when she way 7-years-old and still had training wheels.

She now rides with some of the top riders in the country and always enjoys meeting new riders.

“I've met quite a lot of friends because I don't like to always be lonely,” said Melanie.

Her drive and determination to accomplish this huge goal has inspired racers all throughout Texoma and has allowed her to be herself.

“You can definitely see her confidence sore through the roof,” said her father Robert.

As for Melanie, she can't wait to cross that finish line.

“It's going to be very amazing more than ever,” she said.

Melanie's father would love to see more kids get involved in bike riding.

Registration for the Hotter’N Hell Hundred is still open and will run through August 20th.

