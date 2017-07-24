More downtown parking coming to Indiana Avenue

Parking in Downtown Wichita Falls is getting a little easier

After weeks of re-construction on Indiana Avenue, more spaces are finally opening up along the sidewalk, which could bring a boost to local businesses.

Leanne Ray with the Museum of North Texas said one of their battles is more parking for senior citizens that does not involve too much walking.

“They need to be able to park close at hand especially during the summer months when I get so hot,” said Ray.

Part of this project involves converting Indiana Ave from a 4 lane road into a 2 lane road.

Larry Wilkinson, Superintendent of Wichita Falls Traffic Engineering Division believes will make parking easier.

“It will give [drivers] more space to pull in and back out,” said Wilkinson.

The road will also be gaining more parking spaces.

By converting the current spaces from 60° parking spaces to 30° parking spaces, 32 new parking spots will open up downtown.

Henry Florsheim, President of the Wichita Falls Chamber of Commerce, said these projects are all about making the downtown more pedestrian friendly.

“Anything that we can do to add parking spots and make the entire district more pedestrian friendly, the more likely people are to come down there spend money at the restaurants, shops, bars and things,” said Florsheim.

While the road re-construction on Indiana Avenue is complete, the final step is for crews to stripe and paint lines for the new parking spaces is expected to happen within the next two weeks.

