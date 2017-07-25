Newschannel 6 Day at Castaway Cove - KAUZ-TV: Newschannel 6 Now | Wichita Falls, TX

Newschannel 6 Day at Castaway Cove

Tickets will be half price all day Wednesday Tickets will be half price all day Wednesday
WICHITA FALLS, TX (KAUZ) -

This Wednesday, make sure to grab the kids, take a vacation day and beat the heat with some of your favorite Newschannel 6 personalities as we team up with Castaway Cove Waterpark to host Newschannel 6 Day at the water park.

Our summer treat to you is half priced tickets all day on Wednesday.

Tickets will be $11.99 and gets you in for a day of fun and relief from the triple digit heat.

Park Manager Steve Vaughn said, "I think it's pretty good deal half price, I hope everybody can take advantage of it and comes out and see all of us."

The park opens at 11:00 am and your favorite news personalities will be there all day.

Copyright 2017 KAUZ All Rights Reserved

