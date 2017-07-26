Proposed communications tower concerns business owners

A new communications tower being proposed in Wichita Falls is raising concerns.

One local business owner fears the tower will scare away visitors driving along the highway.

The proposed location is currently 1212 Broad Street, near the Motel 6 off 12th Street.

The communications tower is expected to be nearly 165 feet high, and is located near several business and the overpass.

Jimmy Cheatheam is one of those business owners and hoping the tower is not constructed.

“It's going to affect the whole city not just people who are 200 yards or feet away from the property,” said Cheatheam.

He did receive a notice from the Wichita Falls Planning and Zoning Commission about the tower, which was sent to all businesses within a 200 foot from the proposed location.

Matthew Prouty, is a planner with the city of Wichita Falls and said the city will hold a public hearing for residents and business owners to share their views.

“I would encourage anyone who has the opportunity, not just located in this notification area, that is required by ordinances, but anyone that wants to speak on a case that's coming in front of one of our commissions, we invite them to come on down,” said Prouty.

Cheatheam he has been going to other business around the area making sure they do come out to the public hearing and voice there thought.

“I think a lot of people don't realize they can influence something,” he said.

The planning and zoning commission will hold that public hearing on Wednesday, August 9th at 2 p.m. in the Council Chamber.

You can mail in or email your thoughts about the tower to the planning and zoning commission, but only have until 5 p.m. on Monday to get it in.

