Tip a Cop raises money for Special Olympics Texas

Law enforcement all throughout Wichita Falls made their way to Texas Roadhouse to help serve the community in a different way than usual, as they traded in their handcuffs for aprons.

Members from the Wichita County Sheriff's Department and Wichita Falls Police Department took orders and helped serve food during tonight’s ‘Tip a Cop’ fundraiser.

The event took place from 5PM to 9PM, where $2,865 was raised.

All those funds collected through tips and donation will go straight to Special Olympics Texas.

“These games mean so much to them when they have their Special Olympic Games and just to help them raise some money so they can participate in these games is awesome,” said Sheriff’s Deputy Melvin Joyner.

Last year, law enforcement across the state of Texas raised $170,000 for Special Olympics Texas.

Texas Roadhouse in Wichita Falls would like to thanks everyone who made their way out and helped support the ‘Tip a Cop’ fundraiser.

