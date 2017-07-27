Lake Wichita looks to become a booming fishery

The project to revive Lake Wichita won’t just include growing new businesses, but also rebuilding a premier place to fish.

The revitalization effort hit a milestone this week when a long awaited permit was approved.

The permit allows the committee to turn their dreams into a reality which includes bringing wild life and natural resources back to the lake.

Tom Lang, with the Texas Parks and Wild Life has been a partner on this project since 2012.

Lang is excited to restore the natural resources here and Lake Wichita, including new fish and vegetation.

He said to have such an amazing location Lake Wichita is too great to turn our backs on.

“To be connected with nature and getting outside, my goodness how can we turn our backs on such a wonderful opportunity like Lake Wichita,” said Lang.

During the lake excavation process Park and Wild Life will also have the chance to rebuild the fish population.

“To get that habitat in here and get it when we're doing this, that is what's going to make this a booming fishery,” said Lang.

