Lake Wichita looks to become a booming fishery - KAUZ-TV: Newschannel 6 Now | Wichita Falls, TX

Lake Wichita looks to become a booming fishery

Growing a fishery at Lake Wichita Growing a fishery at Lake Wichita
WICHITA FALLS, TX (KAUZ) -

The project to revive Lake Wichita won’t just include growing new businesses, but also rebuilding a premier place to fish.

The revitalization effort hit a milestone this week when a long awaited permit was approved.

The permit allows the committee to turn their dreams into a reality which includes bringing wild life and natural resources back to the lake.

Tom Lang, with the Texas Parks and Wild Life has been a partner on this project since 2012.

Lang is excited to restore the natural resources here and Lake Wichita, including new fish and vegetation.

He said to have such an amazing location Lake Wichita is too great to turn our backs on.

“To be connected with nature and getting outside, my goodness how can we turn our backs on such a wonderful opportunity like Lake Wichita,” said Lang.

During the lake excavation process Park and Wild Life will also have the chance to rebuild the fish population.

“To get that habitat in here and get it when we're doing this, that is what's going to make this a booming fishery,” said Lang.

Stay with Newschannel6 as we will keep you updated on the projects at Lake Wichita as they continue to revitalize and bring that vision to life.

Copyright 2017 KAUZ All Rights Reserved

  • News HeadlinesNewsMore>>

  • Treasury: Mnuchin requested plane for secure communications

    Treasury: Mnuchin requested plane for secure communications

    Thursday, September 14 2017 10:48 AM EDT2017-09-14 14:48:09 GMT
    Thursday, September 14 2017 4:30 PM EDT2017-09-14 20:30:11 GMT

    Treasury: Mnuchin requested government plane for honeymoon because of need for secure communications.

    Treasury: Mnuchin requested government plane for honeymoon because of need for secure communications.

  • Barrel Racing is back at the Texas Oklahoma Fair

    Barrel Racing is back at the Texas Oklahoma Fair

    Thursday, September 14 2017 4:25 PM EDT2017-09-14 20:25:42 GMT

    Across the river from the carnival rides at the Texas Oklahoma Fair you will find all the livestock events at the J.S Bridwell Ag Center.   The 4D Jackpot presented by the Texas Oklahoma Barrel Race Association took place on Wednesday night. 

    Across the river from the carnival rides at the Texas Oklahoma Fair you will find all the livestock events at the J.S Bridwell Ag Center.   The 4D Jackpot presented by the Texas Oklahoma Barrel Race Association took place on Wednesday night. 

  • Ventriloquist Jeff Dunham coming to Wichita Falls

    Ventriloquist Jeff Dunham coming to Wichita Falls

    Thursday, September 14 2017 4:21 PM EDT2017-09-14 20:21:15 GMT
    (Source: Wichita Falls MPEC Facebook)(Source: Wichita Falls MPEC Facebook)

    American ventriloquist Jeff Dunham is bringing his Passively Aggressive tour to Wichita Falls. 

    American ventriloquist Jeff Dunham is bringing his Passively Aggressive tour to Wichita Falls. 

    •   
Powered by Frankly