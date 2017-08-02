MSU board of regents meet Thursday - KAUZ-TV: Newschannel 6 Now | Wichita Falls, TX

MSU board of regents meet Thursday

Meeting will be held Thursday and Friday
WICHITA FALLS, TX (KAUZ) -

With less than three weeks before classes begin at Midwestern State University, the board of regents is preparing for a busy 48 hours.

The board will meet Thursday at 10 a.m. for day one of the two day and have a very full agenda.

One of the first things on the agenda is a tour of the new mass communication wing at the Fain Fine Arts Center as well as the Burns Chapel.

Following the tour the board will also receive campus construction updates which include a new parking lot off of Hampstead Road and updates on the future Health Science and Human Services Building.

Renovation plans to update the Moffett Library will also be a topic of discussion, with costs expected to be around seven million dollars.

As the campus continues to grow, progress reports on the new Flower Mound expansion near Dallas-Fort Worth will also be presented to the board.

We will have full coverage of the meeting right here on Newschannel6.

