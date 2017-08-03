Funding continues for new MSU stadium

The goal is to keep the cost below 18 million dollars

Midwestern State University has a full list of plans and projects as the university continues to grow.

One of those plans involves building a new on campus football stadium.

MSU President, Dr. Suzanne Shipley first spoke about her vision in May and said she planned to send out pledges to several donors.

Those pledges were sent out over the summer, but the university has yet to receive any major donations.

“I can say out of the seven asks we made to donors we have not heard no yet, so far we have not heard yes and an amount, but we haven't heard no,” said Dr. Shipley.

President Shipley believes in the next month they will know what type of donor funding they can expect.

