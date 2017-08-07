Hometown Pride Tour: Student Success at Vernon College - KAUZ-TV: Newschannel 6 Now | Wichita Falls, TX

Hometown Pride Tour: Student Success at Vernon College

Sky view of Vernon College in Wichita Falls Sky view of Vernon College in Wichita Falls
VERNON, TX (KAUZ) -

Our Hometown Pride Tour of Vernon begins with a closer look at Vernon College, where student success is a top priority. A five-year grant is helping Vernon College create new programs they hope will help students with academics.

Vernon College is a fully accredited, comprehensive community college that has been offering academic career and technical education programs since 1970.

With campuses in both Vernon and Wichita Falls, along with the skills training center.

About five years ago, the college made the decision to focus on student success with an emphasis on retention, completion, and successful transfer of students that chose Vernon College to begin their higher education journey.

In 2015, Vernon College was awarded the five year Department of Education Title III grant worth $2.2 million. Of that, one million has been invested in direct outreach services for student success.

“Programs like peer tutoring, academic coaching, peer mentoring, things of that nature and academic advising of course,” said Dean of Student Success, Jim Nordone.

The grant will also allow students to get more one-on-one attention which is one of the unique features Vernon Colleges offers.

“Each student comes with their own experiences, their own struggles, their own goals, their own expectations, and so it's very individualized,” said Kelly Peterson.

$1.3 million from the grant has also been used to update the school's data system which is allowing the college to assist and monitor each student’s success.

The peer mentoring program was rolled out in Fall 2016 to help students who are struggling with academics. With nearly 3,000 students enrolled, Vernon College finds itself on the cutting edge of individualized higher education.

Holly Scheller said, “It's our size that lets us do cutting-edge things.”

The Title III Grant activities and initiatives have moved into the second year of implementation. Nordone said, the focus of Vernon College mission of student success continues to thrive and believes there is still room for growth.

Copyright 2017 KAUZ All Rights Reserved

  • News HeadlinesNewsMore>>

  • Treasury: Mnuchin requested plane for secure communications

    Treasury: Mnuchin requested plane for secure communications

    Thursday, September 14 2017 10:48 AM EDT2017-09-14 14:48:09 GMT
    Thursday, September 14 2017 4:30 PM EDT2017-09-14 20:30:11 GMT

    Treasury: Mnuchin requested government plane for honeymoon because of need for secure communications.

    Treasury: Mnuchin requested government plane for honeymoon because of need for secure communications.

  • Barrel Racing is back at the Texas Oklahoma Fair

    Barrel Racing is back at the Texas Oklahoma Fair

    Thursday, September 14 2017 4:25 PM EDT2017-09-14 20:25:42 GMT

    Across the river from the carnival rides at the Texas Oklahoma Fair you will find all the livestock events at the J.S Bridwell Ag Center.   The 4D Jackpot presented by the Texas Oklahoma Barrel Race Association took place on Wednesday night. 

    Across the river from the carnival rides at the Texas Oklahoma Fair you will find all the livestock events at the J.S Bridwell Ag Center.   The 4D Jackpot presented by the Texas Oklahoma Barrel Race Association took place on Wednesday night. 

  • Ventriloquist Jeff Dunham coming to Wichita Falls

    Ventriloquist Jeff Dunham coming to Wichita Falls

    Thursday, September 14 2017 4:21 PM EDT2017-09-14 20:21:15 GMT
    (Source: Wichita Falls MPEC Facebook)(Source: Wichita Falls MPEC Facebook)

    American ventriloquist Jeff Dunham is bringing his Passively Aggressive tour to Wichita Falls. 

    American ventriloquist Jeff Dunham is bringing his Passively Aggressive tour to Wichita Falls. 

    •   
Powered by Frankly