Olney ISD excited about new Career and Technology Center

From welding to agricultural science, the new Olney Career and Technology Education Center is giving students the opportunity to gain hands on experience on a wide variety of trades.

Olney Superintendent, Dr. Greg Roach said preparing students for the work force is a top priority and believes the CTEC allows students to be better-rounded.

“You were always going to need people that can weld and turn nuts and bolts,” said Roach.

The three million dollar facility was used last spring and Olney High School Principal Matt Caffey is excited to have the new building for the entire school year.

He said nearly have of the students are involved in the CTE programs.

“Everybody needs a job and everyone needs to acquire skills and I see this being a great thing to build self-esteem, confidence, and a connection to the school for our kids,” said Caffey.

The school district also has a group of students involved in the CTE programs win an aviation contest.

Students spent two weeks this year in Washington State building an airplane that they designed in the contest and won.

“This is the direction we're going, technical mathematics, physical sciences, technology end of education, we are excited about this building,” said Dr. Roach.

Faculty and staff at Olney ISD hope this new program will show students about new job opportunities, specifically ones is high demand.

Next on the list for Olney ISD is a construction/renovation project for the high school.

A $5.5 million bond was passed back in May for the project and hope to break ground in the next year.

