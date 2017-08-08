WF wreck at busy intersection - KAUZ-TV: Newschannel 6 Now | Wichita Falls, TX

By Jeremy Andrews, Producer
Two people are rushed to the hospital following a wreck near the intersection of Southwest Parkway and Barnett Road in Wichita Falls.
Police tell us a white truck traveling East bound on Barnett Road,when a silver car tried to make a left hand turn off Southwest Parkway onto Barnett Road.
A light pole ended up being knocked down after being hit by the truck.
Clean up was expected to take about 45 minutes.

