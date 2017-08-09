Shots fired, car chase leads to arrest of escaped state hospital patient

Wichita Falls Police said a man who escaped from the North Texas State Hospital in Wichita Falls on Wednesday morning has been caught on TX-79 near the Archer Wichita County line.

Sergeant Harold McClure said the agencies are still trying to put the pieces together but he did release some information.

WFPD along with other agencies received a call about a 'walk-off' at the NTSH around 9:00 am Monday. The search was suspended around 11:45 am.

Around 3:30 pm a WFPD officers did locate the suspect in the area of Rathgeber and Stone Lake. Shortly after that the officer on scene made a call for 'shots fired' and other officers responded to the area.

The suspect was able to gain access to a WFPD unit and fled the scene. Sgt. McClure said they believe the suspect drove through some nearby fields and possibly struck a civilian vehicle.

The stolen unit did come to a stop in the 2000 block of TX-79. The suspect was taken into custody and taken to the hospital to be treated for unknown injuries.

Sgt. McClure said shots were fired, however, he could not confirm if the suspect suffered a gunshot wound. No other injuries have been reported.

The 2000 block of TX-79 will be closed down while law enforcement agencies continue their investigation.

