Resident Services focusing on safety and security at MSU

Midwestern State University is tackling the issue of sexual assault head on following two reported cases just last semester.

As those who oversee the dorms, Resident Services is working to create a safe place for students to live before school even starts.

Starting this Monday, Resident Assistants at MSU will begin a two week training course, preparing them for the upcoming school year.

Kristi Schulte, Director of Residence Life at MSU said part of that training involves creating a safer and welcoming environment for students living on campus.

“We start with the idea of building relationships with every single resident,” said Schulte.

By better knowing that residents living on campus, RA’s will be able to notice when resident’s pattern of behavior start to change and provide support to students.

No card, no enter posters have been placed on the doors and walls of residence halls.

Schulte said it is important for student to follow this rule for their own safety.

“We do go to a card swipe system in the evenings so that we do you know who is coming in and out of that area,” said Schulte.

Both Dr. Shipley and Schulte believe the campus is a very safe place for students to live and hope if anyone ever feels unsafe or uncomfortable to contact anyone at the university.

Students can contact MSU Police at (940) 397-4239.

