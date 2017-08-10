Deadly wreck kills one in Young County - KAUZ-TV: Newschannel 6 Now | Wichita Falls, TX

Deadly wreck kills one in Young County

Car crash kills one in Young County Car crash kills one in Young County
NEWCASTLE, TX (KAUZ) -

A deadly wreck in Young County claimed the life of a 31-year-old woman.

DPS Troopers said around 4:00 PM this evening a truck was going westbound on U.S. 380 in Newcastle, when its tire blew out.

The driver made it off the road and ended up hitting a parked car that Kelsi Messick was sitting in at a convenience store. That crash sent her parked car into other vehicles.

Troopers said the Graham woman tragically lost her life. The driver of the truck was not injured.

They believe speed likely played a role in the deadly wreck. This accident remains under investigation.

Stay with Newschannel6 as we work to learn more details.

Copyright 2017 KAUZ All Rights Reserved

  • News HeadlinesNewsMore>>

  • Treasury: Mnuchin requested plane for secure communications

    Treasury: Mnuchin requested plane for secure communications

    Thursday, September 14 2017 10:48 AM EDT2017-09-14 14:48:09 GMT
    Thursday, September 14 2017 4:30 PM EDT2017-09-14 20:30:11 GMT

    Treasury: Mnuchin requested government plane for honeymoon because of need for secure communications.

    Treasury: Mnuchin requested government plane for honeymoon because of need for secure communications.

  • Barrel Racing is back at the Texas Oklahoma Fair

    Barrel Racing is back at the Texas Oklahoma Fair

    Thursday, September 14 2017 4:25 PM EDT2017-09-14 20:25:42 GMT

    Across the river from the carnival rides at the Texas Oklahoma Fair you will find all the livestock events at the J.S Bridwell Ag Center.   The 4D Jackpot presented by the Texas Oklahoma Barrel Race Association took place on Wednesday night. 

    Across the river from the carnival rides at the Texas Oklahoma Fair you will find all the livestock events at the J.S Bridwell Ag Center.   The 4D Jackpot presented by the Texas Oklahoma Barrel Race Association took place on Wednesday night. 

  • Ventriloquist Jeff Dunham coming to Wichita Falls

    Ventriloquist Jeff Dunham coming to Wichita Falls

    Thursday, September 14 2017 4:21 PM EDT2017-09-14 20:21:15 GMT
    (Source: Wichita Falls MPEC Facebook)(Source: Wichita Falls MPEC Facebook)

    American ventriloquist Jeff Dunham is bringing his Passively Aggressive tour to Wichita Falls. 

    American ventriloquist Jeff Dunham is bringing his Passively Aggressive tour to Wichita Falls. 

    •   
Powered by Frankly