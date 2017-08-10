Deadly wreck kills one in Young County

A deadly wreck in Young County claimed the life of a 31-year-old woman.

DPS Troopers said around 4:00 PM this evening a truck was going westbound on U.S. 380 in Newcastle, when its tire blew out.

The driver made it off the road and ended up hitting a parked car that Kelsi Messick was sitting in at a convenience store. That crash sent her parked car into other vehicles.

Troopers said the Graham woman tragically lost her life. The driver of the truck was not injured.

They believe speed likely played a role in the deadly wreck. This accident remains under investigation.

