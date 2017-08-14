Pearson Livestock Equipment thriving in Vernon

A father-son duo from Jacksboro continue to bring opportunities and jobs to one Texoma community.

Originally based out of Nebraska, Pearson Livestock Equipment expanded its business to Texas in 2016.

David and Ricky Rater acquired the company in 2013 and knew Texas was where they wanted to expand because it was home.

But they never though Vernon would be the home of their new manufacturing facility.

“As we got ready to expand, Texas was the natural location because we wanted to be closer to home and because it is our biggest market for our equipment,” said Ricky.

As the company began to look a different location, Vernon reached out to the Raters about an open facility that might fit their needs.

Ricky said he was very impressed a saw a lot of potential in the location.

In January of 2016, Pearson Livestock Equipment opened a new manufacturing facility right outside of downtown Vernon.

This is a great location, great facility and the type of community we wanted to be in,” said Rater.

The company has also been able to hire over ten employees from the Vernon community.

Clint McCormick with the Vernon Main Street Association said it is businesses like Pearson that are helping the Vernon grow.

Rater said he loves what small town America has to offer and hopes to continue growing the new manufacturing facility in Vernon.

With that growth the company will also be able to hire on new people, something they was not able to do in Nebraska.

