Hotter'N Hell looking for Host Homes

Hotter'N Hell Hundred is just over a week and a half away and you can help make it a success, simply by opening a door and giving riders a place to stay.

The organization is looking to for 10 to 15 host homes that could help house riders in this year’s HHH.

Daniel and Aida Peterman will be hosting for a third straight year, with three new riders this year.

They tell me they where a little nervous their first year, but are glad they did it.

"We're going to open our doors and show them how friendly this community is and what we have to offer," said Peterman.

With time ticking closer to Hotter'N Hell weekend the chances of finding a hotel in Wichita Falls are pretty simple, in fact most are already sold out.

Mark Beauchamp, with the Hotter'N Hell Hundred, has been hosting families for years and encouraging anyone, not just in Wichita Falls, to in get involved with hosting homes.

This year over 100 riders have been places in host homes, but are still looking for more families to get involved.

“They are very appreciative that you were opening the doors for them,” said Peterman.

It is important to note you do not need to live in Wichita Falls to host riders during the Hotter'N Hell weekend.

For more information on Host Home, Click Here.

