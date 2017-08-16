WFISD teachers preparing for first day of school

Doors across the WFISD will open around 7:45 a.m. with classes starting at 8:30 a.m

It is that time of year again, as kids all across Texoma start heading back to school.

Classes in the Wichita Falls ISD start Thursday, which means crunch time for last minute classroom preparations.

Today, teachers at Fain Elementary were more than ready for the first day of school.

This year Fain Elementary will be the first WFISD School to implement project based learning into the classrooms, which is a more hands on teaching method that many teachers are excited about.

Students at Fain will notice a camping adventure theme as they make their way into the classroom.

For teachers like Mrs. Kelly, she said even teachers get the first day jitters.

“It's an exciting new year and we have so much new coming in this year, that in itself I am pumped up about,” said Kelly.

Mrs. Kelly is also finding new ways to make the students in her classroom more comfortable while learning.

Her classroom will give students more options of places to sit, like a couch or a fun tire table that her children helped create.

Along with the project based learning, students will be taught more about their community and how to get involved.

Some classes will even be taking a trip to the Wichita Falls City Council later in the year.

Doors across the WFISD will open around 7:45 a.m. with classes starting at 8:30 a.m.

