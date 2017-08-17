Law enforcement preparing for HHH

Law enforcement is preparing to make race day a safe day for everyone

We are less than ten days away from the Hotter’N Hell Hundred and riders are not the only one preparing for race day.



Safety has always been a top concern for everyone involved with the Hotter'N Hell Hundred and officers across Texoma start planning months in advance.

“A lot of these large events that happen in our community require months of planning and preparation,” said Officer Hughes.

With such a large race that spans over multiple cities, police in Wichita Falls also work very close with other agencies involved with race day.

“We all work together to ensure the safety of all those involved and we all take great pride in that,” said Sgt. McClure.

As racers make their way along the 100 mile course, it is also important to stay hydrated and aware of your surroundings.

Officers said it is never a bad thing to report something that seems out of place.

There will also be emergency operation centers up that do monitor the race and medical situations.

This week you will most likely see more riders out on the streets training.

It is very important to give riders space on the road and treat them just like any other vehicle. (HHH Safety)

