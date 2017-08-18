Multiple Chances of Rain This Week

We're expecting cooperative weather for today's solar eclipse. We should see mostly sunny skies this afternoon with a south breeze. Highs will be in the mid 90s.

Tomorrow will be a similar day, hot and mostly sunny. The forecast becomes more interesting in the second half of the week. A cold front will work its way into north Texas and keep our skies agitated and bringing multiple chance of rain, including the Hotter N Hell Hundred Saturday. Also, with enough cloud cover, temperatures may be limited to the 80s between Wednesday and Sunday.

Eclipse Forecast: 11AM-2PM Mostly sunny. The sun will be eclipsed by 75-80-percent.

John Cameron, First Alert 6 Meteorologist