37th Annual Texas Ranch Roundup

The Texas Ranch Roundup featured ranches from across state of Texas.

Each competing in a number of competitions, this weekend’s event was about much more than winning.

The Roundup is celebrating 37 years of family and tradition.

Mike Castles, President of the North Texas Rehab Center, has been part of the Texas Ranch Roundup for years.

He said much of what makes this event such a success are the ranchers and their families.

“Without the ranchers and with the rich history’s and the families involved, we probably would not have gotten off the ground as well as we did or still exist,” said Castles.

Ranches participating come from all over Texas with rich cattle ranching history, but competition is not just scored inside the arena.

From handiwork, photography and even spur making. Items on display at the trade show are also judges and scored throughout the weekend.

“It gets the families competing against the families having fun and all for a worthy cause,” said Castle.

Over the years more than $3.3 million has been raised for organization in the community

The event is expecting about 15,000 to 20,000 people to come out this weekend and look forward to coming back next year.

Copyright 2017 KAUZ All Rights Reserved