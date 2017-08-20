Upcoming Stroll 'N Roll aims to show off local landmarks

The Wichita Falls Museum Coalition is excited to announce the upcoming Stroll 'n Roll 2017.

This free event will be held Saturday, September 9th from 10 a.m to 4 p.m at multiple locations throughout the city.

A trolley will take event-goers to galleries, museums, businesses, attractions and historical sites across Wichita Falls.

The Wichita Falls Public Library will be both the parking and boarding locations for the trolley and shuttles.

All locations that are participating in Stroll 'N Roll will be offering free admission and tours of their facilities.

For more information, you can go to www.RedRiverValley.info.

You can also stop by the Texas Travel Information Center located at 900 Central E. Freeway in Wichita Falls.

