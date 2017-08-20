License to carry course teaches more than proper gun handling

Millions of eclipse watchers are converging on a narrow corridor stretching from Oregon to South Carolina to watch the moon blot out the sun Monday.
Millions of eclipse watchers are converging on a narrow corridor stretching from Oregon to South Carolina to watch the moon blot out the sun Monday.
The search for a missing Wichita Falls U.S. Army soldier and four other military aviators off the coast of Hawaii enters day five on Sunday.
The search for a missing Wichita Falls U.S. Army soldier and four other military aviators off the coast of Hawaii enters day five on Sunday.
Republicans across the country are expressing deep doubts about President Donald Trump's competency and temperament.
Republicans across the country are expressing deep doubts about President Donald Trump's competency and temperament.
U.S. Defense Secretary Jim Mattis satisfied with how the administration formulated its new Afghanistan war strategy, but won't discuss what's in it.
U.S. Defense Secretary Jim Mattis satisfied with how the administration formulated its new Afghanistan war strategy, but won't discuss what's in it.
Spanish police have put up roadblocks across the northeast in their manhunt for the suspected driver of the van that plowed into a pedestrian promenade in Barcelona, killing 13 people and injuring over 120.
Spanish police have put up roadblocks across the northeast in their manhunt for the suspected driver of the van that plowed into a pedestrian promenade in Barcelona, killing 13 people and injuring over 120.