MSU holds eclipse viewing event for campus community

The Midwestern State University Physics program is having an eclipse viewing event for the campus community.

It is being held Monday in the Sunwatcher Plaza starting at 11:30 a.m. It will end at 2:30 p.m. in the afternoon.

About 80-percent of the sun's surface will be covered around 1:00 p.m.

There will be viewing glasses for people to share and a small telescope with a solar filter.



For more information, please contact Dr. Jackie Dunn at jackie.dunn@mwsu.edu

Copyright 2017 KAUZ All Rights Reserved

