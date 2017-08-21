BBB Bureau Briefs: Solar Eclipse Scams

With the solar eclipse coming on Monday, the Better Business Bureau is warning Texomans about scammers taking advantage of the historic event.

Many counterfeit glasses are making their way into consumer's hands, be sure to look for the NASA certification and ISO number to verify its authenticity.

Another issue is that many are coming from all over to see it at the path of totality, make sure your room reservations are what was agreed to.

Cities are also holding free viewing parties, make sure it is registered with the town before taking part in the fun.

The roads will also be congested at certain viewing spots, make sure if you take a bus that it takes you to the appropriate destination.

Copyright 2017 KAUZ All Rights Reserved