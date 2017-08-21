Wichita Falls Police need your help finding this week's Manhunt Monday suspect. Hailey Annah Windle, 27, is wanted for Credit or Debit Card Abuse.

Windle is five feet two inches tall and weighs around 100 pounds. If you know where she is you are being asked to call Crime Stoppers at (940) 322-9888.

You never have to give your name and if your tip helps lead to her arrest you could earn up to $500.

